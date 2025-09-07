SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Lifestyle

Recipe: Venison Biryani

By Vikram Vij, Executive Chef, sommelier and owner of Vij's Special to Global News
Posted September 7, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
Chef Vikram Vij of Vancouver prepares chicken biryani in the Chefs Plate kitchen in Toronto on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Chef Vikram Vij of Vancouver prepares chicken biryani in the Chefs Plate kitchen in Toronto on Friday, April 7, 2017. Celebrity chefs Vij and Lynn Crawford are among the top winners of the Taste Canada Awards for culinary writing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ HO- Dan Robb MANDATORY CREDIT.
Venison Biryani

2 lbs venison, cubed

2 cups basmati rice

2 Tbsp vegetable oil or ghee

2 large onions, thinly sliced

1 cup plain yogurt

2 Tbsp biryani masala

2 tsp ground turmeric (divided)

Salt, to taste

1 cup beet juice

Cilantro, for garnish

Mint, for garnish

1. Rinse venison under cold running water. Soak it in water for at least 1 hour to remove the blood, replenishing the water several times.

2.  Soak rice in water for 30 minutes. Drain.

2 Tbsp biryani masala

3. Heat oil (or ghee) in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and sauté for 2-3 minutes, until golden brown.

4. Add venison, yogurt, biryani masala, 1 teaspoon of turmeric and salt. Cook for 3 minutes, until the venison is lightly browned on all sides and the spices are well mixed. Cover, reduce heat to low and cook for another 20-25 minutes, until venison is tender. (There should be enough liquid released, but if the meat starts to stick to the pan, add 1/2 to 1 cup of water.)

5. Combine 1 cup of drained rice, 2 cups of water and the remaining teaspoon of turmeric in one pot, and combine the other cup of drained rice, 1 cup of water and the beet juice in a separate pot. Bring both pots to a boil, stir, then reduce heat to low. Cover and cook for 20 minutes, until the rice is tender.

6. Layer the venison biryani in a serving dish, starting with the venison and its sauce. Top with a layer of beet rice and a layer of turmeric rice. Garnish with cilantro and mint and serve.

