Recipe: Venison Biryani

Venison Biryani
2 lbs venison, cubed
2 cups basmati rice
2 Tbsp vegetable oil or ghee
2 large onions, thinly sliced
1 cup plain yogurt
2 Tbsp biryani masala
2 tsp ground turmeric (divided)
Salt, to taste
1 cup beet juice
Cilantro, for garnish
Mint, for garnish
1. Rinse venison under cold running water. Soak it in water for at least 1 hour to remove the blood, replenishing the water several times.
2. Soak rice in water for 30 minutes. Drain.
3. Heat oil (or ghee) in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and sauté for 2-3 minutes, until golden brown.
4. Add venison, yogurt, biryani masala, 1 teaspoon of turmeric and salt. Cook for 3 minutes, until the venison is lightly browned on all sides and the spices are well mixed. Cover, reduce heat to low and cook for another 20-25 minutes, until venison is tender. (There should be enough liquid released, but if the meat starts to stick to the pan, add 1/2 to 1 cup of water.)
5. Combine 1 cup of drained rice, 2 cups of water and the remaining teaspoon of turmeric in one pot, and combine the other cup of drained rice, 1 cup of water and the beet juice in a separate pot. Bring both pots to a boil, stir, then reduce heat to low. Cover and cook for 20 minutes, until the rice is tender.
6. Layer the venison biryani in a serving dish, starting with the venison and its sauce. Top with a layer of beet rice and a layer of turmeric rice. Garnish with cilantro and mint and serve.
Comments