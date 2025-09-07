Recipe: Venison Biryani

Send this page to someone via email

Venison Biryani

2 lbs venison, cubed

2 cups basmati rice

2 Tbsp vegetable oil or ghee

2 large onions, thinly sliced

1 cup plain yogurt

2 Tbsp biryani masala

2 tsp ground turmeric (divided)

Salt, to taste

1 cup beet juice

Cilantro, for garnish

Mint, for garnish

1. Rinse venison under cold running water. Soak it in water for at least 1 hour to remove the blood, replenishing the water several times.

2. Soak rice in water for 30 minutes. Drain.

3. Heat oil (or ghee) in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and sauté for 2-3 minutes, until golden brown.

4. Add venison, yogurt, biryani masala, 1 teaspoon of turmeric and salt. Cook for 3 minutes, until the venison is lightly browned on all sides and the spices are well mixed. Cover, reduce heat to low and cook for another 20-25 minutes, until venison is tender. (There should be enough liquid released, but if the meat starts to stick to the pan, add 1/2 to 1 cup of water.)

5. Combine 1 cup of drained rice, 2 cups of water and the remaining teaspoon of turmeric in one pot, and combine the other cup of drained rice, 1 cup of water and the beet juice in a separate pot. Bring both pots to a boil, stir, then reduce heat to low. Cover and cook for 20 minutes, until the rice is tender.

6. Layer the venison biryani in a serving dish, starting with the venison and its sauce. Top with a layer of beet rice and a layer of turmeric rice. Garnish with cilantro and mint and serve.