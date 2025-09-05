Carney delays EV sales mandate as B.C. shows off electric future at Vancouver expo

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is tapping the brakes on its next electric vehicle target just as British Columbia is trying to showcase the future.

As thousands flood into the ‘Everything Electric Vancouver’ expo at the Vancouver Convention Centre, Canada’s prime minister delivered a dose of reality from Ottawa.

Mark Carney announced he’s delaying the 2026 zero-emission vehicle mandate and launching a 60-day review, citing extreme strain on the auto sector under U.S. tariffs.

That policy shift lands as B.C. tries to assert itself as a national leader on electrification.

BC Hydro’s new president and CEO Charlotte Mitha announced the utility company’s first electric school bus, stating that the Crown corporation is the first in Canada to do so.

The expo’s electric vehicle demo rides, high-speed charging stations and energy panels offer a vision of what’s possible, even as infrastructure gaps remain painfully real.

Story continues below advertisement

1:56 New poll finds support slipping for B.C. EV sales mandates

“Governments make decision on things like rebates and targets. I can tell you it doesn’t change anything for BC Hydro,” Mitha told Global News.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We are full steam ahead on building out our charging infrastructure in support of climate goals. We built 400 charging ports last year we are aiming for 800 by the end of this year. It doesn’t change our plans at all. We have a mandate to build out that structure.”

But for all the enthusiasm, there are major questions about whether B.C. is ready for a full transition.

The province has just over 3,800 public chargers. Its official target is 10,000 by 2030, but reports by the non-profit Energy Futures Institute suggest the real need could be much higher.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are actively trying to close that gap,” Mitha said.

“I think we have a really good plan in front of us. Like I said, we monitor the capacity, factor the amount of utilization that these charging stations are getting and we feel with the build-out plan that we have to get to 800 more charging ports by next year, we are in good shape.”

3:55 Carney warns of global economic ‘rupture,’ launches plan to strengthen Canada

Electricity supply is also under pressure.

The drought two years ago forced B.C. to import about 20 per cent of its power, even as demand is projected to climb roughly 15 per cent by the end of the decade.

The Site C dam has recently come online, adding about eight per cent more supply, but questions remain if that will be enough to cover the rising load.

Story continues below advertisement

Though Carney’s policies aim to cushion federal industries, they won’t change B.C.’s infrastructure reality.

The province offers an “EV-ready” guide for new constructions, a helpful document, but not enforced. Without binding rules, many developments may face costly retrofits down the road.

Still, the expo pulses with energy. Engineers demo futuristic tech. Families queue for EV test-drives. It may not fix the gaps overnight, but it reminds us that the tools are here, even if the system isn’t fully ready.

The Everything Electric Vancouver expo runs through Sunday at the Vancouver Convention Centre.