Fire

Air quality warning remains in place across most of B.C. due to wildfire smoke

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 1:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Roaring wildfire surrounds drivers on B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway'
Roaring wildfire surrounds drivers on B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway
A huge wildfire forced the closure of British Columbia's Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt on Wednesday. Andrea Chambers was among those who drove through the inferno before the road was shut down and describes what she says was a scary, surreal and humbling scene of smoke plumes, flames and damage.
Most of B.C. is under a Special Air Quality statement on Friday due to wildfire smoke blanketing the region.

Environment Canada says numerous regions are likely to be impacted over the next 24 to 48 hours due to active wildfires in the province.

As smoke levels increase, health risks increase, Environment Canada said.

People should limit time outdoors to reduce the risk of wildfire smoke exposure. Those exposed may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough.

Those most at risk include people over the age of 65, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health conditions and people who work outdoors.

Check in on others who are in your care or live nearby who may be more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution.

