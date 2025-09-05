Air quality warning remains in place across most of B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Send this page to someone via email

Most of B.C. is under a Special Air Quality statement on Friday due to wildfire smoke blanketing the region.

Environment Canada says numerous regions are likely to be impacted over the next 24 to 48 hours due to active wildfires in the province.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As smoke levels increase, health risks increase, Environment Canada said.

People should limit time outdoors to reduce the risk of wildfire smoke exposure. Those exposed may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough.

Those most at risk include people over the age of 65, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health conditions and people who work outdoors.

Check in on others who are in your care or live nearby who may be more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution.