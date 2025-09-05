Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Hwy 1 closed, leaving only one route between Lower Mainland and Interior

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 12:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coquihalla Highway remains closed by wildfire'
Coquihalla Highway remains closed by wildfire
The Coquihalla Highway remains closed more than 24 hours since the fast-growing Mine Creek wildfire jumped the busy highway. As Troy Charles reports, it's not the only fire rapidly growing along a major route.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Highway 1 is closed south of Yale on Friday due to a serious two-vehicle crash.

B.C. Highway Patrol says the road connecting Hope and Lytton will remain closed for most of Friday.

Drive BC reports that an assessment is in progress, but no detour is currently in place, and it is unknown when the road will reopen.

This is problematic for drivers travelling between the Lower Mainland and the Southern Interior because Highway 5 is also closed between Hope and Merritt due to the Mine Creek wildfire.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Drive BC says “significant delays” are expected.

The collision happened just after 6 a.m. when a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided head-on.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt but the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are making progress in this investigation, but we need more witnesses and dash camera video to get a complete picture of what happened,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said.

“It’s also critical that drivers are as patient as possible despite multiple highway closures in the area. We understand that major highway shutdowns cause major inconvenience, but we don’t want anyone else to get hurt.”

Trending Now

This leaves Highway 3 as the only route between the Lower Mainland and the Interior at this time.

On that route through Manning Park, drivers will see the 750-hectare Turnbull Creek fire burning just two kilometres from the highway.

Crews say it is not threatening the highway at this time.

If anyone saw the events leading up to the collision in Yale, or has dash-camera video, call BC Highway Patrol – Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and quote file (1501) 2025-38115.

More to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices