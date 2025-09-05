Hwy 1 closed, leaving only one route between Lower Mainland and Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 1 is closed south of Yale on Friday due to a serious two-vehicle crash.

B.C. Highway Patrol says the road connecting Hope and Lytton will remain closed for most of Friday.

Drive BC reports that an assessment is in progress, but no detour is currently in place, and it is unknown when the road will reopen.

This is problematic for drivers travelling between the Lower Mainland and the Southern Interior because Highway 5 is also closed between Hope and Merritt due to the Mine Creek wildfire.

Drive BC says “significant delays” are expected.

The collision happened just after 6 a.m. when a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided head-on.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt but the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“We are making progress in this investigation, but we need more witnesses and dash camera video to get a complete picture of what happened,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said.

“It’s also critical that drivers are as patient as possible despite multiple highway closures in the area. We understand that major highway shutdowns cause major inconvenience, but we don’t want anyone else to get hurt.”

This leaves Highway 3 as the only route between the Lower Mainland and the Interior at this time.

On that route through Manning Park, drivers will see the 750-hectare Turnbull Creek fire burning just two kilometres from the highway.

Crews say it is not threatening the highway at this time.

If anyone saw the events leading up to the collision in Yale, or has dash-camera video, call BC Highway Patrol – Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and quote file (1501) 2025-38115.

More to come.