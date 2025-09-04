SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Sports Talk
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
QR Calgary
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Feeling unheard: Calgarians share their thoughts on city council

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted September 4, 2025 8:34 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Some Calgarians feel unheard by current council'
Some Calgarians feel unheard by current council
WATCH: Across the city, Calgarians say they feel like the current city council doesn't take the time to listen to their concerns. As Drew Stremick reports, some Ward 6 candidates are hoping to change the status quo.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In recent months, a number of projects and developments across Calgary have experienced vocal opposition, to the point that groups have even filed legal action.

In Ward 6, a proposed development in Springbank Hill has faced opposition. At a community forum Wednesday night, residents say without proper council representation, their voices and votes mean nothing.

“Can you please tell me why it’s so difficult to get council members, even a file manager to come out to our site,” asked one attendee. “[Come] see things as they are.”

Ward 6 Coun. Richard Pootman stepped down from city council in November of 2024 due to personal reasons, and because it was less than a year until the next municipal election, his seat on council remained vacant in accordance with Section 162 of the Municipal Government Act.

In his absence, councillors Sonya Sharp, Courtney Walcott, and Kourtey Penner were tasked to pick up the slack, but Ward 6 candidate Inam Teja says they’ve failed to do that.

Story continues below advertisement

“All of them have taken oaths to represent the best interests of the city as a whole,” Teja explained. “Regardless of whether a councillor falls ill or not, we still need to make sure we’re hearing from folks.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Joanne Birce, who is also running in Ward 6, says having conversations is job number one.

“Engagement is key,” said Birce. “We do need to listen to the biggest stakeholders in our community, and that is the residents and community associations.”

When talking to people on the streets of Calgary, some aren’t surprised to hear other voters are feeling frustrated.

“In Marda Loop we constantly [hear] how frustrated they are,” said Catherine Chubak who works in the neighbourhood. “There’s so much construction that’s happening and then being redone.”

Even if you are able to speak it’s another thing to be listened to, according to Edith Wenzel who lives in Springbank, just west of Calgary.

Trending Now
“If you wanna refer to the zoning, they had lots of hearings at city hall, and they [city council] said ‘thank you very much but we’re doing it’,” said Wenzel. “So that wasn’t listening, why bother?”
Story continues below advertisement

Others like Murray Young are giving council and the city a little more slack, saying they appreciate the city is actually doing what needs to be done in order to keep growing.

“I accept it for what it is,” laughed Young. “I like to see that there’s actually growth. Project management? I guess you could speak to that and have them do a better job in being more efficient. But if you’re going to be in a growing city, these are the pains you gotta live with.”

Calgarians can ensure their voices are heard by heading to the polls in the upcoming municipal election Oct. 20, 2025.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices