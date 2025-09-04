Sask. RCMP release ‘Queen of Canada’ suspects arrested at conspiracy compound, rearrest 2

See more sharing options

RCMP have released 16 people but rearrested two after searching a compound in southwestern Saskatchewan that housed Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada.”

Mounties did not identify the man and woman arrested again, as charges have not yet been laid.

Officers arrested Didulo and the others Wednesday in Richmound, a village west of Regina, after obtaining a search warrant to enter a privately-owned decommissioned school.

Didulo and some of her “Kingdom of Canada” followers, who have promoted various conspiracy theories, set up the compound at the property in 2023.

RCMP say they obtained the warrant after receiving a report that a person inside had a firearm.

They say officers seized 13 imitation semi-automatic handguns — more than the four replica guns initially found, along with ammunition and electronic devices.