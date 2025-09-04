DNA technology helps OPP identify remains found in Algonquin Park 45 years ago

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say DNA technology was key in identifying the remains of an Ohio man whose body was discovered in Algonquin Park 45 years ago.

A portion of Ricky Singer’s body was first found by a hiker near the Hardwood Lookout Trail on April 19, 1980.

This led officers to conduct an extensive search of the area, where they found a boot, a leather wallet, clothing, a sleeping bag, camping gear, and additional human remains.

There was no foul play suspected in connection with the death, according to police.

At the time, police believed the person to be between 18 and 21 years of age at the time of death and had narrowed the date to between July 1, 1971 and spring 1978.

Police say they eventually narrowed the window to a two-year period before the remains were found.

While police were still unable to make an identification, they did not close the door on the case.

In 2017, provincial police revealed a three-dimensional clay facial reconstruction, which was created by an OPP forensic artist.

Police say that while this move generated dozens of tips, they were still left without answers in the case.

Finally, technology allowed officers to crack the case as a portion of the Singer’s DNA was submitted to the DNA Doe Project in 2022, a non-profit which attempts to put a name to John and Jane Does with the use of investigative genetic genealogy.

The following September, police had come up with a likely match before detectives tracked down his family members to confirm his identity.

Police soon learned that Singer had last been seen at his parents’ home in Berea, Ohio, on Oct. 4, 1973.

“This case demonstrates the incredible results that are possible when modern investigative tools, such as investigative genetic genealogy, are used to resolve historic cases and provide long-awaited answers to families,” stated Det. Sgt. Philip Holmes.

“This was one of the most rewarding investigations of my career.”

Singer’s sisters visited the trail where his remains were found this past summer, according to OPP.

“Up until this time, I never felt sad because it has been such a long time and you get numb to it. This cuts through. I’m honoured, I’m humbled, I’m grateful,” said Singer’s sister Merry in a release.

“He was eventually found. He was identified and we were able to put him to rest and put ourselves to rest.”