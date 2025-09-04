Harden city infrastructure against vehicle attacks, says Vancouver festival attack report

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver’s final report into the horrific April vehicle attack on a crowded street festival calls for the creation of new “hostile vehicle mitigation”(HVM) policies and for hardening city infrastructure against future attacks.

The HVM protocols are among the eight recommendations the city and Vancouver Police Department’s review propose in response to the April 26 Lapu Lapu Day attack.

“Make no mistake about it, April the 26 was the darkest day in the history of Vancouver, what started off as an incredibly beautiful celebration of Filipino culture and community turned into just an incredibly unimaginable tragedy,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

“This review gives us a clear path to strengthen how we plan and prepare for gatherings, ensuring Vancouver events can remain both safe and fun. We are committed to taking these lessons forward so our streets, parks and festivals remain safe, welcoming places.”

Story continues below advertisement

4:23 Vancouver releases preliminary safety review of Lapu Lapu festival attack

Sim said Joint Review of Outdoor Special Event Planning and Safety concluded that Vancouver’s existing safety planning and permitting protocols are robust in general, and were appropriately followed for the Lapu Lapu Day street festival.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It also found the Lapu Lapu Day event was appropriately assessed as being at low risk for a major public safety incident, and all proper steps including site walks and coordination with first responders were taken, Sim said.

However, it concluded there are a number of short- and long-term changes the city can make to better prepare for future incidents.

“With that being said, unfortunately, no city can eliminate all risk,” Sim said.

“There’s not a single city on the planet that can eliminate all risk all the time. But what we can do is plant smarter, act faster, and build our public spaces.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai said the police department had already taken interim steps to mitigate risks while the report was being developed.

“While this review confirms the planning and risk assessment for Lapu Lapu Day was appropriate, I know these findings won’t ease the pain felt by so many who are still grieving,” Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai said.

“We must continue working together to ensure everyone is safe and secure at special events and festivals, and the findings in this review will help guide us through that process.”

The report recommends the city develop new, clear guidelines for hostile vehicle mitigation giving consistent direction on when and how to use anti-vehicle barriers, as well as to clarify roles and responsibilities for the city and for event organizers.

It also calls for the creation of a Vancouver-specific HVM framework for public infrastructure. That framework would guide the design of new and retrofitting of existing high-use public spaces with “vehicle-resistant infrastructure.”

The city should apply that framework to all future capital projects, to ensure future public infrastructure is assessed for “vehicle-related risks” and include mitigation strategies, and should allocate capital funding to retrofit existing spaces with HVM features and offset event security costs, the report recommends.

2:09 B.C. public event safety special inquiry delivers report, recommendations

Along with the HVM recommendations, the report calls for the city to update its special event policy to reinforce public safety as a core objective, and to clarify operational supports for outdoor events.

Story continues below advertisement

It also calls for the standardization of early safety planning and access control protocols; expanded training, infrastructure and tools for event planners; and for the city to advocate for more provincial and federal supports.

Eleven people were killed and dozens of others were seriously hurt when an SUV ploughed into the Lapu Lapu Day festival in southeast Vancouver. Two of the victims remained in hospital in stable condition as of Sept. 4.

Kai-Ji Adam Low was arrested at the scene, and is charged with 12 counts of second-degree murder in the attack.

A court is currently reviewing his fitness to stand trial.