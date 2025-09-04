Heavy RCMP presence at ‘serious incident’ northeast of Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they’re investigating a “serious incident” in a community two hours northeast of Winnipeg.

Mounties say residents of Hollow Water First Nation can expect a heavy police presence — involving officers from multiple detachments and specialized units — throughout the day, although there is no risk to public safety.

Provincial Road 304 is closed in both directions south of Black River First Nation.

Officers from the RCMP’s major crimes unit are leading the investigation, and police say more details will be released when they become available.