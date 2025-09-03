Violent offender charged with attempted murder after man randomly stabbed at Canadian Tire

A man with a history of violent attacks has been accused of randomly stabbing a shopper outside a Canadian Tire in north Edmonton.
The attack happened last week in the Castle Downs area, on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 28.
The Edmonton Police Service said officers responded to an assault around 9:30 a.m. at the store near 96 Street and 162 Avenue.
As a 64-year-old man was leaving Canadian Tire and loading his purchases into his vehicle, police said he was approached by an stranger who stabbed him and then fled on a bicycle.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police said the two men were not known to one another, and the attack was unprovoked.
Police said witnesses were able to describe the suspect, who was later found a few blocks away on an Edmonton Transit Service bus near Castle Downs Road and 104 Street.
Nathan Joshua Piche, 33, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The Edmonton Police Service said Piche has a history of violent offences, including a manslaughter conviction after he stabbed a man in west Edmonton on June 10, 2018.
That stabbing happened at an apartment building near 115 Avenue and 124 Street, where a 36-year-old man was found with significant injuries.
Police performed first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His death was Edmonton’s 15th homicide of 2018.
“The accused has repeatedly been convicted of violence, drug and weapons-related offences dating back to 2008, and has demonstrated a pattern of failing to comply with conditions,” said acting Insp. Eric Stewart with the EPS investigations branch.
EPS said as of Wednesday afternoon, Piche was in custody pending a bail hearing process.
“Police are working with Alberta Crown Prosecution Service to advocate for his detention in the interest of public safety,” Stewart said.
