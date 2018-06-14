Suspicious death on Sunday being investigated as a homicide: EPS

The man’s death on Sunday in west Edmonton that was being investigated as a suspicious death has been declared a homicide.

The autopsy was completed by the Medical Examiner on Wednesday. The cause of death was determined to be a stab wound.

Edmonton police were called to the area of 115 Avenue and 124 Street after a “reported disturbance” on Sunday at around 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Suspicious death investigated after man with ‘significant injuries’ found in west Edmonton

The 36-year-old man was found with significant injuries. Police performed first aid, but the man was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

On Thursday, police said they had made no arrests and their investigation was ongoing.

In Thursday’s release, police did not name the victim because, “it does not serve an investigative purpose and the EPS has a duty to protect the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”

This is Edmonton’s 15th homicide of 2018.