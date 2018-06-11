Suspicious death investigated after man with ‘significant injuries’ found in west Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death after a 36-year-old man was found suffering from “significant injuries” and later died in the west end.
Officers were initially called to a disturbance in an apartment suite near 115 Avenue and 124 Street at 11 p.m. Sunday.
They found the injured man and performed first aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
No arrests have been made.
The building was taped off Monday morning as police investigated.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.
