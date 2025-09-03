Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Mississauga shooting

See more sharing options

Peel Regional Police say a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body after a shooting in Mississauga early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Southdown Road and Royal Windsor Drive at around 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

A woman was also taken to hospital with injuries, paramedics told Global News.

Police said a suspect vehicle, described as a white SUV with several occupants, fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them.