Man who shot, killed Toronto police dog gets 14-year prison sentence

A Toronto man who shot and killed a police service dog and another man two years ago has been handed a 14-year prison sentence.

Kenneth Grant’s sentencing was delivered in a downtown Toronto courtroom Tuesday after he pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter, discharge with intent to prevent arrest, reckless discharge, killing a service animal and possession of a loaded gun.

Grant was initially charged in July 2023 with second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Sophonias Haile.

On July 24 that year, police were called to the area of the Queensway and Kipling Avenue at roughly 7:15 p.m. for reports of a fatal shooting. Haile’s had been shot in the head, according to the agreed statement of facts (ASF) obtained by Global News Tuesday.

The ASF indicated Grant went to his daughter’s home that night following an argument between Haile and her. They had been in a relationship “marred by difficulties,” and in the month before the fatal shooting, Haile threatened Grant’s daughter with a firearm after a physical altercation, the ASF indicated.

On the night of the killing, Grant attended his daughter’s home after learning the couple were arguing and that Haile was refusing to leave. When inside, the two men eventually got into a verbal argument that turned physical when Haile pushed his daughter. Both men were armed with handguns.

Grant removed his weapon and shot at Haile four times, striking him once in the head, the ASF indicates.

At roughly 7:35 p.m. July 25, Grant, carrying two bags and a suitcase containing his passport and other precious belongings, was seen exiting 290 Dixon Rd.

While he was loading those items into the trunk of his BMW, a plainclothes Toronto police officer attempted to arrest him. Grant ran off and fired multiple shots in the officer’s direction.

The emergency task force and K9 unit were called in to find Grant. K9 Bingo and handler Sgt. Brandon Smith were tasked with finding Grant.

While searching the backyard of a nearby home, Bingo picked up a scent and found Grant inside the treeline. Grant shot at Bingo, hitting him in the face. Another officer returned fire, hitting Grant twice.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Justice Maureen Forestell said Tuesday Grant’s actions that day “put many people at risk,” and called the killing of Bingo a “cowardly, calculated and callous act.”

Bingo, a two-year-old German shepherd, had just joined the force the prior year after undergoing 16 weeks of rigorous training. Bingo was the first service dog police lost in the line of duty.

Supt. Colin Greenaway, who oversees the K9 unit, told Global News in July 2023 that Bingo’s death had a profound impact on members across the force.

“Bingo did his job to the 100th degree. He went in there, he located a person who was wanted for a very serious crime — a murder — and located that person,” Greenaway said.

“And as a result … he saved a life, not only for Sgt. Brandon Smith, but also the tactical officers who were in pursuit of that wanted person.”