Crime

Man charged with murder in connection with Toronto shooting

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 6:44 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy.
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Advocates say Canada's Muslim community is disappointed a man who assaulted worshippers at a Mississauga, Ont., mosque last year with bear spray and while brandishing a hatchet has received an eight-year sentence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY
A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Monday, at around 7:15 p.m., officers received a report of a fatal shooting in the area of The Queensway and Kipling Avenue.

Officers identified the victim as 24-year-old Sophonias Haile from Toronto.

According to police, 44-year-old Kenneth Grant from Toronto was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

On Wednesday, Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, said officers had gone to an apartment on Dixon Road at 7:45 p.m. in an attempt to arrest a suspect for second-degree murder.

A Toronto police K9 dog, a two-year-old German Shepherd named Bingo, was fatally shot during the incident.

Speaking to reporters at an unrelated press conference on Wednesday, Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw confirmed that the suspect arrested on Wednesday and would be facing charges in connection with the homicide investigation in The Queensway.

Trending Now

Officers said Grant was scheduled to appear in court on Wendesday.

Toronto Police hold 1st ever procession for police dog killed in line of duty
CrimeToronto PoliceHomicideToronto crimeTPSCrime TorontoKipling AvenueThe QueenswayBingo
