Man charged with murder in connection with Toronto shooting

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Monday, at around 7:15 p.m., officers received a report of a fatal shooting in the area of The Queensway and Kipling Avenue.

Officers identified the victim as 24-year-old Sophonias Haile from Toronto.

According to police, 44-year-old Kenneth Grant from Toronto was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

On Wednesday, Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, said officers had gone to an apartment on Dixon Road at 7:45 p.m. in an attempt to arrest a suspect for second-degree murder.

A Toronto police K9 dog, a two-year-old German Shepherd named Bingo, was fatally shot during the incident.

Speaking to reporters at an unrelated press conference on Wednesday, Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw confirmed that the suspect arrested on Wednesday and would be facing charges in connection with the homicide investigation in The Queensway.

Officers said Grant was scheduled to appear in court on Wendesday.