Toronto police dog named Bingo shot dead after incident involving armed suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say one of their K9 service dogs has been shot and killed after searching for a suspect with a gun on Tuesday night.

Insp. Jeff Bangild said just before 8 p.m. officers responded to reports of an armed suspect and were searching the area near Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue when an “interaction” occurred.

Bangild said shots were fired and the police dog, named Bingo, was struck and later died.

The suspect was also shot by a Toronto police officer and was taken to hospital. The extent of the suspect’s injuries is unknown.

Due to the police involvement in the shooting, the province’s Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, has been called in to investigate.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, hours later at around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, several officers attended a vet clinic in downtown Toronto where Bingo was taken. Dozens of police cars were parked outside the clinic on Yonge Street.

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw tweeted his condolences after the incident.

“Bingo, one of our K9s, was killed in the line of duty by gunfire tonight,” Demkiw wrote. “Thank you for keeping our members safe and thank you for your service. My deepest condolences to his partner and to all of our Toronto Police K9 unit.”

Bingo, one of our K9s, was killed in the line of duty by gunfire tonight. Thank you for keeping our members safe and thank you for your service. My deepest condolences to his partner and to all of our @TPSK9 unit. pic.twitter.com/zQFOrMfIVS — Chief Myron Demkiw (@TPSMyronDemkiw) July 26, 2023

UPDATE:

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Dixon Rd and Kipling Ave area

8:40 pm

-police and K9 were searching for a suspect with a gun

– during an interaction, a police dog was shot and killed

– a suspect is injured

– as a result the SIU will be notified. #GO1733064

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 26, 2023