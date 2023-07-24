Man with critical injuries after Toronto shooting

A man in his 20s has critical injuries after a shooting on Monday evening, officials in Toronto say.
Toronto police said in a tweet a shooting was reported around Queensway and Kipling Avenue.
Police said one victim with life-threatening injuries was found at the scene, which was attended by fire, police and paramedics.
Medics told Global News a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre. His injuries were reported to be critical.
A suspect description was not immediately released.
