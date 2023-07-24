Man with critical injuries after Toronto shooting

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man in his 20s has critical injuries after a shooting on Monday evening, officials in Toronto say.

Toronto police said in a tweet a shooting was reported around Queensway and Kipling Avenue.

Police said one victim with life-threatening injuries was found at the scene, which was attended by fire, police and paramedics.

Medics told Global News a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre. His injuries were reported to be critical.

A suspect description was not immediately released.