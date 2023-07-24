Menu

Crime

Man with critical injuries after Toronto shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 9:39 pm
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man in his 20s has critical injuries after a shooting on Monday evening, officials in Toronto say.

Toronto police said in a tweet a shooting was reported around Queensway and Kipling Avenue.

Police said one victim with life-threatening injuries was found at the scene, which was attended by fire, police and paramedics.

Trending Now

Medics told Global News a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre. His injuries were reported to be critical.

A suspect description was not immediately released.

