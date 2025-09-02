80-year-old woman found unconscious on sidewalk, Guelph man facing attempt murder charge

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man is facing attempted murder charges after an 80-year-old woman was beaten unconscious in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.

On Sunday at around 9:40 a.m. emergency services were called to the area of Wyndham Street North and Macdonell Street for reports of an injured woman.

Scott Tracey, media relations co-ordinator for Guelph police, says the victim was found unconscious on the sidewalk, with visible injuries from a physical assault.

“She was transported to hospital. Her injuries are considered life-threatening at this time,” he says.

The suspect had fled before officers arrived, but Tracey says he was later identified and arrested at his residence 12 hours after the attack.

A 34-year-old Guelph man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. He’s been held pending an appearance in bail court this coming Wednesday.

It is unknown at this time why the attack happened.

“It appears to be largely random, a random meeting between these two people that for some reason … turned into a serious assault,” Tracey said.

He said the victim and alleged assailant had previously had some interaction, but investigators are still working to determine the connection between them.

“We believe that at this time they had previously met each other through involvement with social service agencies,” Tracey says.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.