Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Person found dead in Edmonton house fire prompts homicide investigation

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 1, 2025 9:03 pm
1 min read
Investigators on site after a person was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a house fire near 59 Street and 119 Avenue in Edmonton's Montrose neighbourhood on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. View image in full screen
Investigators on site after a person was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a house fire near 59 Street and 119 Avenue in Edmonton's Montrose neighbourhood on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in north Edmonton.

The fire broke out early Sunday evening in the Montrose neighbourhood.

The Edmonton Police Service said it got a call from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services around 5:40 p.m. asking for officers to come to the scene of a fire they were fighting.

  • A person was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a house fire near 59 Street and 119 Avenue in Edmonton's Montrose neighbourhood on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025.

Police said firefighters were dealing with a the house fire near 59 Street and 119 Avenue when they found a dead person inside the home.

The flames gutted the house, and, on Monday, investigators were on site combing through the scene.

In a news release, EPS shared a screenshot from a video posted to the stories of the anonymous Instagram account Yegwave, in which the caption alleges there was an argument nearby resulting in someone throwing a lit item into a window of the home.

That information has yet to be verified, and Edmonton police said homicide detectives are looking to speak with the person who captured that video of the fire.

Person found dead in Edmonton house fire prompts homicide investigation - image View image in full screen

Investigators are still working to identify the person found dead in the home and officials have yet to schedule an autopsy. No arrests have been made.

The fire witness, along with anyone else who may have information related to the blaze or suspicious death, is asked to please contact the EPS as soon as possible at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

