Lightning strikes spark spike in B.C. wildfire numbers

The number of wildfires in British Columbia continues to swell as thousands of lightning strikes hit the province due to persisting hot and dry weather.

The BC Wildfire Service says about 140 wildfires were burning across the province as of Sunday morning, a sharp rise from the 68 last Wednesday.

The wildfire service says more than 75 per cent of the active blazes were caused by lightning.

The service’s latest situational report says nearly 4,400 lightning strikes were recorded across B.C. on Friday and Saturday, mostly in the Cariboo and Coastal regions.

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for more than 62 square kilometres of land near the Tsetzi Lake area due to an out-of-control wildfire.

The district says people need to leave the region by travelling north to Highway 16 and proceeding to Prince George, where an emergency service centre has been set up.

The lightning-caused Tsetzi Lake fire has grown to nearly 10 square kilometres in size since it was discovered last Wednesday.

Another wildfire in B.C.’s East Kootenays also prompted evacuation alerts and closures for the Bugaboo Provincial Park.

The BC Wildfire Service says the so-called Silver Basin wildfire was burning out of control over 1.5 square kilometres of land as of Sunday.

It says the wildfire is located in difficult terrain and not threatening any structures.

Environment Canada has also issued a special air-quality statement for northeastern B.C. due to wildfire smoke, and it said the statement is expected to remain in effect for up to 48 hours.

The wildfire service said Saturday that the lightning potential is expected to diminish by Sunday, and while temperatures will remain hot provincewide, the coast may manage to fare slightly better with some precipitation.

About 35 per cent of the active wildfires in B.C. on Sunday were classified as burning out of control, about 15 per cent were being held and nearly 50 per cent were listed as under control.