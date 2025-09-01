SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sponsored by
BCAA
Sponsored by
BCAA
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Lightning strikes spark spike in B.C. wildfire numbers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2025 1:22 pm
2 min read
Lightning strikes in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
Lightning strikes in the Okanagan. KT Bevan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The number of wildfires in British Columbia continues to swell as thousands of lightning strikes hit the province due to persisting hot and dry weather.

The BC Wildfire Service says about 140 wildfires were burning across the province as of Sunday morning, a sharp rise from the 68 last Wednesday.

The wildfire service says more than 75 per cent of the active blazes were caused by lightning.

Click to play video: 'Crews tackle brush fire sparked near homes in White Rock'
Crews tackle brush fire sparked near homes in White Rock

The service’s latest situational report says nearly 4,400 lightning strikes were recorded across B.C. on Friday and Saturday, mostly in the Cariboo and Coastal regions.

Story continues below advertisement

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for more than 62 square kilometres of land near the Tsetzi Lake area due to an out-of-control wildfire.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The district says people need to leave the region by travelling north to Highway 16 and proceeding to Prince George, where an emergency service centre has been set up.

The lightning-caused Tsetzi Lake fire has grown to nearly 10 square kilometres in size since it was discovered last Wednesday.

Another wildfire in B.C.’s East Kootenays also prompted evacuation alerts and closures for the Bugaboo Provincial Park.

Click to play video: 'Peachland wildfire prompts evacuation alert'
Peachland wildfire prompts evacuation alert
Trending Now

The BC Wildfire Service says the so-called Silver Basin wildfire was burning out of control over 1.5 square kilometres of land as of Sunday.

It says the wildfire is located in difficult terrain and not threatening any structures.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada has also issued a special air-quality statement for northeastern B.C. due to wildfire smoke, and it said the statement is expected to remain in effect for up to 48 hours.

The wildfire service said Saturday that the lightning potential is expected to diminish by Sunday, and while temperatures will remain hot provincewide, the coast may manage to fare slightly better with some precipitation.

About 35 per cent of the active wildfires in B.C. on Sunday were classified as burning out of control, about 15 per cent were being held and nearly 50 per cent were listed as under control.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices