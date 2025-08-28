Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. ministers sign off on expansion at Mount Polley mine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2025 6:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. supreme court rejects First Nation’s bid to stop mine expansion'
B.C. supreme court rejects First Nation’s bid to stop mine expansion
RELATED: The Supreme Court of B.C. has rejected the Xatśūll First Nation's attempt to stop the expansion of the Mount Polley mine near Williams Lake. The ruling says the nation was properly consulted ahead of plans to raise the tailings pond dam by four metres – Aug 6, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The British Columbia government has granted consent for a proposed expansion at the Mount Polley copper and gold mine that could extend its operations for another two years until 2033.

The project, which requires further permits to go ahead, calls for the deepening of a pit and expansion of a disposal area for “potentially acid-generating rock” at the mine in B.C.’s central Interior that suffered a catastrophic tailings dam collapse in 2014.

B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office says Environment Minister Tamara Davidson and Mining Minister Jagrup Brar issued the consent order.

Click to play video: 'B.C. First Nation fights expansion of Mount Polley mine'
B.C. First Nation fights expansion of Mount Polley mine

A statement from the office says the project also calls for the continued discharge of treated water into Quesnel Lake, but adds there would be no further land disturbance since the expansion remains within the mine’s existing footprint.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It says the ministers agreed with the office’s conclusion that the proposed changes are not likely to result in “significant effects” and notes the Williams Lake and Xatsull First Nations were consulted as part of its assessment.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The dam collapse 11 years ago spilled millions of litres of waste and water.

Earlier this month, the B.C. Supreme Court dismissed a bid by the Xatsull nation to stop the level of a tailings dam from being raised at the mine, which is located about 56 kilometres northeast of Williams Lake.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices