B.C. ministers sign off on expansion at Mount Polley mine

The British Columbia government has granted consent for a proposed expansion at the Mount Polley copper and gold mine that could extend its operations for another two years until 2033.

The project, which requires further permits to go ahead, calls for the deepening of a pit and expansion of a disposal area for “potentially acid-generating rock” at the mine in B.C.’s central Interior that suffered a catastrophic tailings dam collapse in 2014.

B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office says Environment Minister Tamara Davidson and Mining Minister Jagrup Brar issued the consent order.

A statement from the office says the project also calls for the continued discharge of treated water into Quesnel Lake, but adds there would be no further land disturbance since the expansion remains within the mine’s existing footprint.

It says the ministers agreed with the office’s conclusion that the proposed changes are not likely to result in “significant effects” and notes the Williams Lake and Xatsull First Nations were consulted as part of its assessment.

The dam collapse 11 years ago spilled millions of litres of waste and water.

Earlier this month, the B.C. Supreme Court dismissed a bid by the Xatsull nation to stop the level of a tailings dam from being raised at the mine, which is located about 56 kilometres northeast of Williams Lake.