Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta RCMP officers charged with breach of trust

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 28, 2025 5:41 pm
1 min read
Alberta's Serious Incident Response Team has announced charges of breach of trust have been laid against two Alberta RCMP officers. View image in full screen
Alberta's Serious Incident Response Team has announced charges of breach of trust have been laid against two Alberta RCMP officers. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has announced charges of breach of trust have been laid against two RCMP officers in the province.

ASIRT is an independent agency responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct made against police officers in Alberta,

In a written release on Thursday, ASIRT said the investigation began on Feb. 16, 2024.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While it hasn’t provided any details on the nature of the alleged offences, it confirmed the allegations were made against an RCMP officer from the Morinville detachment and another from the Westlock detachment.

After the investigation, ASIRT said, the evidence gathered “provided reasonable grounds to believe that an offence had been committed.”

The results were then forwarded to the Alberta Crown prosecutors office (ACPS) and after deciding the evidence met the standard for prosecution, ASIRT determined the officers should be charged.

Story continues below advertisement

On Aug. 27, Sgt. Daniel Mayowski from the Westlock detachment and Sgt. Sheldon Robb from the Morinville detachment were each charged with breach of trust under section 122 of the Canadian Criminal Code, which provides a penalty of up to five years in prison if the person is found guilty.

The two men were released with a notice to appear in court again in early October.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices