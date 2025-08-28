Alberta RCMP officers charged with breach of trust

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has announced charges of breach of trust have been laid against two RCMP officers in the province.

ASIRT is an independent agency responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct made against police officers in Alberta,

In a written release on Thursday, ASIRT said the investigation began on Feb. 16, 2024.

While it hasn’t provided any details on the nature of the alleged offences, it confirmed the allegations were made against an RCMP officer from the Morinville detachment and another from the Westlock detachment.

After the investigation, ASIRT said, the evidence gathered “provided reasonable grounds to believe that an offence had been committed.”

The results were then forwarded to the Alberta Crown prosecutors office (ACPS) and after deciding the evidence met the standard for prosecution, ASIRT determined the officers should be charged.

On Aug. 27, Sgt. Daniel Mayowski from the Westlock detachment and Sgt. Sheldon Robb from the Morinville detachment were each charged with breach of trust under section 122 of the Canadian Criminal Code, which provides a penalty of up to five years in prison if the person is found guilty.

The two men were released with a notice to appear in court again in early October.