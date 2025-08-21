ASIRT investigating after man shot by police in Wîhkwêntôwin

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s police watchdog say it is investigating the case of an Edmonton officer who shot a man from inside a fire truck bucket.

Police were called just over a week ago to a downtown apartment building to respond to a domestic disturbance where a man threatened people with multiple “edged weapons.”

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, or ASIRT, says a 911 caller reported there were two men and one woman inside the unit.

It says there was a confrontation between the 42-year-old suspect and another resident, and he was shot by an officer who fired his gun from inside the bucket of a responding fire truck.

ASIRT says the man was brought out of the building and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The watchdog says its investigation will examine the use of force and that no additional information will be released until it wraps.

“As part of its ongoing investigation, ASIRT is continuing efforts to identify people who may have witnessed aspects of the confrontation between the man and police,” the watchdog said in a statement Thursday.

“ASIRT is asking anyone who may have been in the area and may have witnessed these events and/or may have video to contact investigators.”