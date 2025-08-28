RCMP seek Manitoba woman on gun, drug charges

A wanted Manitoba woman is facing a total of seven gun and drug charges after RCMP raided a Fairford-area home last week.
The home was searched on Aug. 22 as part of an investigation into cocaine trafficking that began a few days earlier, police said. Although no one was at the residence at the time of the search, officers found numerous hidden compartments and seized cocaine, a rifle with a loaded, extended magazine, brass knuckles and air guns disguised to look like handguns.
Police are currently on the lookout for 34-year-old Brandi Woodhouse, who has been charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and six weapons offences.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gypsumville RCMP detachment at 204-659-2682 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
RCMP continue to investigate.
