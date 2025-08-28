Menu

Crime

Police tight-lipped about homicide team deployment in Maple Ridge

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 28, 2025 1:36 pm
1 min read
Homicide investigators seen at a Maple Ridge home on Aug. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
Homicide investigators seen at a Maple Ridge home on Aug. 28, 2025. Global News
Police are keeping tight-lipped about what prompted the deployment of homicide investigators to a Maple Ridge property this week.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) joined Ridge Meadows RCMP at Gillis Place home “gathering information for an ongoing missing person investigation,” Mounties said in a media release.

A portion of the home was blocked off on Wednesday was blocked off by a tent and tarps, and forensics investigators were at the scene.

“As criminality has been suspected, the area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time,” police added.

Click to play video: 'Foul play suspected in disappearance of Burnaby man'
Foul play suspected in disappearance of Burnaby man
IHIT’s mandate includes high-risk missing persons cases where foul play is suspected.

Police, however, aren’t releasing any additional details — including who they are searching for.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

