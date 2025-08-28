Police tight-lipped about homicide team deployment in Maple Ridge

Police are keeping tight-lipped about what prompted the deployment of homicide investigators to a Maple Ridge property this week.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) joined Ridge Meadows RCMP at Gillis Place home “gathering information for an ongoing missing person investigation,” Mounties said in a media release.
A portion of the home was blocked off on Wednesday was blocked off by a tent and tarps, and forensics investigators were at the scene.
“As criminality has been suspected, the area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time,” police added.
IHIT’s mandate includes high-risk missing persons cases where foul play is suspected.
Police, however, aren’t releasing any additional details — including who they are searching for.
Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
