Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Its become a magnet’: Vacant home draws ire of East Vancouver neighbours

By Simon Little & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted August 27, 2025 7:44 pm
2 min read
An abandoned house on East Pender Street in Vancouver. Neighbours say it has become a dangerous nuisance. View image in full screen
An abandoned house on East Pender Street in Vancouver. Neighbours say it has become a dangerous nuisance. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

People living in an East Vancouver neighbourhood are venting their frustration about an abandoned house they say has become a dangerous nuisance.

The home at 2520 East Pender St., just east of Nanaimo Street, was severely damaged in a fire in July.

Neighbours say the former tenants were hoarders, and since the fire, the property has become inundated with trash and debris that’s attracted a cavalcade of scavengers.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver fire sparks questions about city handling of abandoned homes'
Vancouver fire sparks questions about city handling of abandoned homes

While the property was fenced off following the fire, the barrier has proven ineffective.

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbour Jay Rosen has been calling the city asking for it to deal with the problem. He’s concerned there could be another fire.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“There’s still so much flammable material there and batteries and all that. That’s the main concern – safety of the neighbourhood and of the people who live here,” he said.

“And then there’s also the concern of the amount of stolen whatever stuff in the back; it’s become a magnet for other folks who’ve been continuously breaking in, pulling stuff out, leaving it. If they get halfway down the street with it and decide they can’t carry it, they leave it.”

Rosen said the activity at the property has resulted in detritus strewn around the neighbourhood, along with noise and late-night activity.

He said neighbours have been growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of action from the city or from the property’s owner.

“We shouldn’t have to be policing our situation here if the city’s not going to clean up this property here, or have this absentee landlord allowing this property just to sit like this,” he said.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Investigation continues into vacant home explosion in Nanaimo'
Investigation continues into vacant home explosion in Nanaimo

The property has kept Vancouver police busy.

Story continues below advertisement

Sgt. Steve Addison said officers have attended the home at least 12 times within the last month alone.

“People who live in that neighbourhood are justifiably frustrated,” he said. “That frustration is something we absolutely understand and is something we share, when our officers are repeatedly called over and over again for things that could easily be prevented by creating a more secure perimeter.”

No one from the City of Vancouver was available for an interview on Wednesday.

However, the City has since posted a notice on the front door of the home warning the owners they have 10 days to clean the property up, or the city will do it and bill them.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices