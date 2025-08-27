‘Its become a magnet’: Vacant home draws ire of East Vancouver neighbours

Send this page to someone via email

People living in an East Vancouver neighbourhood are venting their frustration about an abandoned house they say has become a dangerous nuisance.

The home at 2520 East Pender St., just east of Nanaimo Street, was severely damaged in a fire in July.

Neighbours say the former tenants were hoarders, and since the fire, the property has become inundated with trash and debris that’s attracted a cavalcade of scavengers.

1:43 Vancouver fire sparks questions about city handling of abandoned homes

While the property was fenced off following the fire, the barrier has proven ineffective.

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbour Jay Rosen has been calling the city asking for it to deal with the problem. He’s concerned there could be another fire.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“There’s still so much flammable material there and batteries and all that. That’s the main concern – safety of the neighbourhood and of the people who live here,” he said.

“And then there’s also the concern of the amount of stolen whatever stuff in the back; it’s become a magnet for other folks who’ve been continuously breaking in, pulling stuff out, leaving it. If they get halfway down the street with it and decide they can’t carry it, they leave it.”

Rosen said the activity at the property has resulted in detritus strewn around the neighbourhood, along with noise and late-night activity.

He said neighbours have been growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of action from the city or from the property’s owner.

“We shouldn’t have to be policing our situation here if the city’s not going to clean up this property here, or have this absentee landlord allowing this property just to sit like this,” he said.

2:15 Investigation continues into vacant home explosion in Nanaimo

The property has kept Vancouver police busy.

Story continues below advertisement

Sgt. Steve Addison said officers have attended the home at least 12 times within the last month alone.

“People who live in that neighbourhood are justifiably frustrated,” he said. “That frustration is something we absolutely understand and is something we share, when our officers are repeatedly called over and over again for things that could easily be prevented by creating a more secure perimeter.”

No one from the City of Vancouver was available for an interview on Wednesday.

However, the City has since posted a notice on the front door of the home warning the owners they have 10 days to clean the property up, or the city will do it and bill them.