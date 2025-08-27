Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Airspace closed, businesses evacuated after explosive material found in Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 27, 2025 1:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary activates emergency operations centre after possibly explosive materials found'
Calgary activates emergency operations centre after possibly explosive materials found
WATCH: A section of Calgary’s Manchester Industrial Park was shut down and the bomb squad was brought in after possibly explosive materials were found. Michael King has more.
A potentially dangerous situation is unfolding in southeast Calgary, forcing emergency crews to evacuate businesses and block off a large area in the city’s Manchester Industrial Park.

The situation is so volatile that police announced in a post on social media that the airspace within two nautical miles of the incident has also been shut down.

A post on social media by Calgary police shows the area that has been evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package containing explosive material. View image in full screen
A post on social media by Calgary police shows the area that has been evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package containing explosive material. x.com/CalgaryPolice

Investigators were initially called to the 47 hundred block of 1 Street southwest around 12 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate reports of a suspicious package.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the package, which contains explosive material, was likely delivered to the wrong address and is too unstable to move safely.

Calgary police said the suspicious package contains explosive material that was likely delivered to the wrong address and is too dangerous to move. View image in full screen
Calgary police said the suspicious package contains explosive material that was likely delivered to the wrong address and that it is too dangerous to move. Global News
Trending Now

Calgary Transit has shut down bus routes in the area and CTrain riders are being warned to expect delays.

While McLeod Trail remains open, several side streets in the area have been blocked off.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department, the CPS tactical team and the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Police Service have also been called in as police prepare to conduct a controlled explosion on the package.

A Calgary police drone was spotted flying in the area Wednesday morning, and the city has activated its emergency operations centre to help co-ordinate the response.

So far police have not revealed what is inside the package.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

