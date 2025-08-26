Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Owners fight order to demolish illegal West Vancouver secondary home

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted August 26, 2025 12:04 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'West Vancouver orders newly-built home to be demolished'
West Vancouver orders newly-built home to be demolished
RELATED: A newly-built structure on a West Vancouver property must be torn down within 60 days as it was constructed without any permits or inspections. Kristen Robinson reports – Aug 11, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The owners of a multi-million dollar West Vancouver property where a building resembling a small residence was constructed without permits behind the main home have requested council reconsider its July 21 decision ordering the demolition of the unpermitted structure.

The registered owners of 1145 Chartwell Crescent — Omid Gerami, Kamran Gerami, Naib Gerami, and Ayesheh Mansouri — had 30 days to “do all things necessary to apply for a demolition permit,” according to the resolution.

Instead, on Aug. 20, the district of West Vancouver said the group gave written notice requesting the district’s council reconsider the terms of the resolution.

The reconsideration hearing will be scheduled to take place during an upcoming regular council meeting.

“The owners will have the opportunity to address Council for up to 10 minutes or longer at the discretion of the Mayor,” communications director Carrie Gadsby said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Surrey takes action against illegal construction'
Surrey takes action against illegal construction

The owners of the unpermitted backyard structure near a steep slope adjacent to Brothers Creek did not appear at the previous meeting or send any representatives before council’s unanimous vote last month.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The district’s director of planning, Jim Bailey, told council no building permits were issued for the additional building, nor any permits to comply with the wildfire development permit area it’s located on.

According to a council report, district staff learned about the unauthorized building on May 15, 2024, after a complaint about “a large new structure on the Property.”

Click to play video: 'Surrey cracks down on illegal, no-permit construction'
Surrey cracks down on illegal, no-permit construction
Trending Now

The building inspector visited the property the next day and posted a stop work order.

Story continues below advertisement

As of July 21, the owners had been issued fines of $14,800, of which $500 had been paid.

The owners have advised district staff they are engaged in litigation with the builder and claim he is responsible for the lack of building permits, according to the council report.

Shahin Construction Ltd., however, alleges the Geramis and Mansouri are to blame for the lack of permits.

CEO Matt Minapour previously told Global News he stopped work and walked away from the job because he believed the defendants were attempting to build a secondary home on their property.

Under the district’s Building Bylaw, an owner is responsible for obtaining and complying with the terms and conditions of permits.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices