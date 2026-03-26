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Politics

Alberta legislation to come imposing provincewide code of conduct for local councils

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2026 5:51 pm
1 min read
Members of the media were allowed back inside Edmonton City Hall Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 for the first time since a shooting in the building on Jan. 23, 2024. View image in full screen
Council chamber inside Edmonton City Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Eric Beck / Global News
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Alberta’s government says it’s soon instituting provincewide rules to police bad behaviour among local municipal councils.

The move comes after Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative government prohibited councils last year from adopting their own codes of conduct, saying those codes were being misused to silence dissent on municipal councils.

Municipal Affairs Minister Dan Williams says he’ll propose changes to the Municipal Government Act in the coming weeks to bring provincial third-party oversight to ethics complaints in an effort to prevent abuses and boost public trust in local leaders.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government removes mayor of Chestermere, other officials'
Alberta government removes mayor of Chestermere, other officials

Williams says the new Councillor Accountability Framework will also propose publishing the salaries of municipal officials in the name of transparency.

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Dylan Bressey, president of Alberta Municipalities, says they’ve been calling for the re-institution of codes of conduct and are pleased to see independent investigators as part of the plan.

Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says Smith’s government has violated ethics rules in the past and its effort to oversee the behaviour of other levels of government is like “the fox guarding the hen house.”

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