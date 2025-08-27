Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Extreme heat, wildfires taking a toll on ticks in Atlantic Canada — for now

By Kevin Nielsen & Skye Bryden-Blom Global News
Posted August 27, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'High heat hurting tick populations'
High heat hurting tick populations
WATCH: While extreme heat has brought wildfires and drought to the Maritimes, there is a small upside: it’s been tough on ticks. Skye Bryden-Blom has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

If temperatures become too hot, much-maligned ticks are at risk of drying out. The parasites survive by retreating to moist areas like leaf litter and the soil.

“Even though it’s dry on top, they can find little bits of moisture in the soil. This weather is not wonderful for them. They’re in hiding, waiting until it gets cooler and moister,” Vett Lloyd, Mount Allison University biology professor, told Global News.

The ongoing wildfires across Atlantic Canada also have an impact on the survival of ticks.

“When they burn close to the ground, they’re obviously burning everything there, and when the ticks are in the top layer of soil, they’re going to get crisped,” Lloyd said.

But while forest fires will incinerate the bugs for now, the effects are only in the short-term, as they will return as the land regenerates.

Story continues below advertisement

“A very large forest fire, it knocked off the ticks for a year, but as the land regenerated, you got more grasses, and the grasses brought in mice,” she explained. “The mice are what moved the ticks around locally.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Over the past several weeks, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have banned residents from entering Crown lands, but this does not mean the parasites have been left without a food source.

“Mostly, what the ticks are getting their food from are wild animals,” Lloyd said. “People and pets, we’re called accidental hosts. From a tick’s point of view, blood is blood.”

Over the past few years, the parasite’s population in the Atlantic region has been steadily increasing, which has also caused an uptick in the spread of Lyme disease.

“The Maritimes have experienced a very significant emergence of Lyme disease, particularly in Nova Scotia,” said Nicholas Ogden, a senior research scientist with the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Trending Now

“With now incidences of Lyme disease approaching that of neighbouring parts of the U.S., which are the parts with the highest incidence.”

In 2024, there were 2,350 cases of Lyme disease reported in Nova Scotia.

“So far to date in Nova Scotia, we’ve had 1,403 cases of Lyme disease that have been reported to public health,” said Dr. Jennifer Cram, a regional medical officer of health.

Story continues below advertisement

She says that prevention is the safest way to avoid ticks and the viruses they spread.

“Sometimes that’s changing the place where we’re going for a walk,” she said. “Being really aware that pets can bring ticks into the house, wearing insect repellent and doing those tick checks.”

Ticks usually wake up from their summer rest in mid-September and October.

“I don’t expect to see a decrease in the number of ticks, but that’s when we would find out,” Lloyd said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices