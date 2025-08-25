Police call body found in Ontario park ‘suspicious’ as investigation unfolds

See more sharing options

The Nottawasaga detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a death after a body was found in a provincial park in Alliston.

On Friday just before midnight, officers were called to Earl Rowe Provincial Park, where a person was found dead.

Few details are known about the death, but police say preliminary information suggests this is an isolated incident, with no signs of a broader threat.

In an email, OPP said foul play is not suspected at this time.

Police continue to investigate and are actively monitoring the situation.

Local residents are warned to expect to see an increased police presence as officers continue the investigation.

The OPP is reminding the public to always use caution and be aware of their surroundings and personal safety.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.