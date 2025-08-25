Menu

Crime

Police call body found in Ontario park ‘suspicious’ as investigation unfolds

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 25, 2025 11:02 am
1 min read
Nottawasaga OPP. View image in full screen
Nottawasaga OPP. X/OPP Central Region
The Nottawasaga detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a death after a body was found in a provincial park in Alliston.

On Friday just before midnight, officers were called to Earl Rowe Provincial Park, where a person was found dead.

Few details are known about the death, but police say preliminary information suggests this is an isolated incident, with no signs of a broader threat.

In an email, OPP said foul play is not suspected at this time.

Police continue to investigate and are actively monitoring the situation.

Local residents are warned to expect to see an increased police presence as officers continue the investigation.

The OPP is reminding the public to always use caution and be aware of their surroundings and personal safety.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

