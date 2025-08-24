Prolonged B.C. heat wave will increase fire danger, wildfire service says

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Wildfire Service says a prolonged heat wave across much of the province will increase fire danger in the coming days.

The service says hot and dry weather conditions that began late last week are rapidly drying out forest fuels, warning of the increasing risk of new blazes being sparked.

It says the province’s southern Interior and inland coast will see high temperatures above 30 C, and near 30 C in the central and northern parts of B.C.

1:57 Global BC Curious Minds: Mapping wildfire risk with drones

The wildfire service says so-called “crossover conditions” where temperatures exceed relative humidity increase the risk of new fires.

The service says there’s also a risk of dry lightning in the southern Interior and over the North Cascades over the next three days.

It says wildfires sparked by lightening since the beginning of this month could become more active, as smoke from holdover fires becomes more visible.