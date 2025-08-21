Man killed in daytime shooting inside Toronto shopping mall

A man is dead after being injured in a daytime shooting inside a Toronto shopping mall Thursday, police say.
Toronto police said in a post on X that at 1:51 p.m. Aug. 21, it received calls for someone being shot at the Scarborough Town Centre. When officers arrived, they found a person with injures.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
No suspect information has been released, and police said there is a heavy presence in the area.
Trending Now
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Comments