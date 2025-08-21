Menu

Crime

Man killed in daytime shooting inside Toronto shopping mall

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 21, 2025 2:56 pm
1 min read
Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan
A man is dead after being injured in a daytime shooting inside a Toronto shopping mall Thursday, police say.

Toronto police said in a post on X that at 1:51 p.m. Aug. 21, it received calls for someone being shot at the Scarborough Town Centre. When officers arrived, they found a person with injures.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released, and police said there is a heavy presence in the area.

Scarborough town centre shooting View image in full screen
Toronto police officers attend the scene of a homicide at the Scarborough Town Centre on Aug. 21, 2025. Mark Bray/Global News
An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

