Man killed in daytime shooting inside Toronto shopping mall

A man is dead after being injured in a daytime shooting inside a Toronto shopping mall Thursday, police say.

Toronto police said in a post on X that at 1:51 p.m. Aug. 21, it received calls for someone being shot at the Scarborough Town Centre. When officers arrived, they found a person with injures.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released, and police said there is a heavy presence in the area.

View image in full screen Toronto police officers attend the scene of a homicide at the Scarborough Town Centre on Aug. 21, 2025. Mark Bray/Global News

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.