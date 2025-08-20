City of West Kelowna shuts down MAGA-aligned Christian musician’s concert

Send this page to someone via email

The City of West Kelowna, B.C., has officially pulled the plug on an upcoming concert by American musician and missionary Sean Feucht, just days before the scheduled event.

Feucht — a vocal supporter of the MAGA movement — was set to perform in Memorial Park on Saturday, but the city has now confirmed it will not be issuing a permit for the event, citing safety concerns.

“We reached out to both the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and West Kelowna Fire and Rescue,” said Ron Bowles, the city’s chief administrative officer. “The proponents did submit a safety and security plan, but it did not meet the public safety requirements for this venue.”

Officials were told the event could draw up to 2,000 attendees, with an additional 1,000 expected in protest.

“That’s a lot of people in Memorial Park,” Bowles said. “And [the organizers] were unable to provide security, parking, and just make it a safe site for people to attend.”

On social media, Feucht responded to the cancellation by reposting a post from a local news outlet and writing: “Public safety concerns strike again — we will not be deterred.”

West Kelowna isn’t the only Canadian city to reject Feucht’s tour. Abbotsford also denied him a permit, though that concert was ultimately moved to what appears to be private land.

Feucht has previously made headlines for opposing abortion rights, COVID-19 restrictions, and the LGBTQ2 community.

Wilbur Turner, president of Advocacy Canada, said the permit denial sends an important message.

“Having the permit cancelled is just a sign of solidarity with the community at large — that we don’t promote and we don’t accept having hateful messages in our public spaces,” Turner said.

A counter-rally, titled Love Over Hate, had been planned at the same time as the concert, but organizers have since cancelled that event as well.

“We don’t accept the message that’s being put forward against our community,” Turner added.

It remains unclear whether Feucht will find private land in West Kelowna to proceed with the show, as it may be out of city hands.