Crime

New semi-permanent memorial in place for victims of Lapu Lapu Day attack in Vancouver

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted August 20, 2025 5:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Relocation of Vancouver’s temporary Lapu Lapu Day tragedy memorial begins'
Relocation of Vancouver’s temporary Lapu Lapu Day tragedy memorial begins
The City of Vancouver is relocating a temporary memorial for the Lapu Lapu Day tragedy near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street.  Items there will be consolidated with a second memorial at Mountain View Cemetery to honour the 11 people who were killed in the incident. Troy Charles reports.
A temporary memorial honouring 11 people killed and dozens injured at the Lapu Lapu Day festival in April has been moved.

Countless flowers, stuffed toys and notes were placed near Fraser Street and East 43rd Avenue after Kai-Ji Adam Lo allegedly drove his SUV into a crowd on April 26.

One month after the tragedy, the city faced pushback when announcing the memorial would be moved.

Click to play video: 'City of Vancouver to relocate temporary Lapu Lapu festival memorial'
City of Vancouver to relocate temporary Lapu Lapu festival memorial

Deputy City Manager Sandra Singh told Global News, “We’re really trying to strike a balance between wanting to ensure that families and loved ones of those impacted and those who lost their lives continue to have respectful and well maintained places to memorialize and remember those who were lost while also enabling the community to both remember but also start to heal as well.”

Now, following consultation with victims and families through the Vancouver Police Department’s Victim Services, the memorial has been consolidated and moved to a semi-permanent location at Mountain View Cemetery.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver to move memorial of Lapu Lapu festival tragedy'
Vancouver to move memorial of Lapu Lapu festival tragedy

“We know that temporary memorials, by nature of them they are temporary and so we’re glad to see that this was done with care and consideration of those that were affected,” said Kristina Corpin-Moser, executive director of Filipino BC.

Discussions continue about establishing a permanent memorial.

Meanwhile, accused killer Kai-Ji Adam Lo is due back in court Friday.

