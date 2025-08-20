Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

More than 60 people rescued by helicopter from B.C. park due to flooding

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 20, 2025 1:58 pm
1 min read
Columbia Valley Search and Rescue members responding to a call. View image in full screen
Columbia Valley Search and Rescue members responding to a call. Columbia Valley Search and Rescue
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More than 60 people had to be rescued by helicopter from a popular park in the East Kootenay region after heavy rain flooded the area.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue crews were called to Bugaboo Provincial Park on Aug. 17 after creeks started to rise and pose a safety risk to hikers and climbers.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Everyone was taken out of the park safely, search and rescue confirmed, with the help of Alpine Helicopters.

The area has now been closed.

Trending Now

“Until flooding subsides and Parks staff are able to assess residual hazards and damage done to facilities, the entire Core Area of Bugaboo Park including the Kain Hut Trail is closed until further notice,” BC Parks said in a statement.

The closure includes Kain Hut, Kain Hut Trail, Boulder Camp and Applebee Dome Camp.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices