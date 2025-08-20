More than 60 people rescued by helicopter from B.C. park due to flooding

Send this page to someone via email

More than 60 people had to be rescued by helicopter from a popular park in the East Kootenay region after heavy rain flooded the area.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue crews were called to Bugaboo Provincial Park on Aug. 17 after creeks started to rise and pose a safety risk to hikers and climbers.

Everyone was taken out of the park safely, search and rescue confirmed, with the help of Alpine Helicopters.

The area has now been closed.

“Until flooding subsides and Parks staff are able to assess residual hazards and damage done to facilities, the entire Core Area of Bugaboo Park including the Kain Hut Trail is closed until further notice,” BC Parks said in a statement.

The closure includes Kain Hut, Kain Hut Trail, Boulder Camp and Applebee Dome Camp.