Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drivers busted for being impaired following B.C. Nickelback concert, country festival

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 19, 2025 7:31 pm
2 min read
Two vehicles are towed, while a BC Highway Patrol- Integrated Road Safety Unit supervises, after their drivers failed Mandatory Alcohol Screening on Vancouver Island. View image in full screen
Two vehicles are towed, while a BC Highway Patrol- Integrated Road Safety Unit supervises, after their drivers failed Mandatory Alcohol Screening on Vancouver Island. BC Highway Patrol
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Dozens of drivers might say they “never made it as a wise man” after being issued violation tickets and having their cars impounded, leaving a Nickelback concert on Aug. 9.

Thirteen of those drivers now have to “cut it as a poor man” after their vehicles were impounded for 90 days following roadside breath tests.

The B.C. Highway Patrol said they did road checks the August long weekend following Sunfest, a country music festival, and the Nickelback concert, both throughout Lake Cowichan, the next weekend.

The combined road safety efforts of BC Highway Patrol led to 226 tickets and 362 roadside breath demands. Of those breath demands, 277 were Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS), officers said.

“Mandatory Alcohol Screening helps move the check stops more quickly. We don’t need to form grounds for suspicion, we just read the demand, drivers give a breath, and off we go,” Insp. Adam Tallboy, Officer in Charge of Vancouver Island BC Highway Patrol, said.

Story continues below advertisement

MAS is an incredibly useful tool for keeping roads safe, and we appreciate the patience of all the law-abiding drivers who gave them.

Click to play video: 'Speeding ticket crackdown focused on Shambhala Music Festival'
Speeding ticket crackdown focused on Shambhala Music Festival

On the August long weekend, around Lake Cowichan for Sunfest, BC Highway Patrol enforcement included:

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • 220 roadside breath demands (158 MAS) resulting in:
  • Six 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions (IRP);
  • Three 3-day IRPs;
  • Two 24-hour driving prohibitions;
  • Plus 172 violation tickets.

On Aug. 9, BC Highway Patrol did road checks throughout Lake Cowichan for the Nickelback concert, which resulted in:

  • 142 roadside breath demands (119 MAS) that led to:
  • 13 90-day IRPs;
  • Four 3-day IRPs;
  • One 24-hour driving prohibition;
  • Plus 54 violation tickets.

We want everyone to get home safely after great concerts like these, Tallboy said.

Story continues below advertisement

We empathize that no one wants to be slowed down by a check stop, but this is how we remind you that none of our officers is trying to be a rock star — it’s simply our job to deliver immediate consequences for driving while impaired.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices