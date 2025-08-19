Drivers busted for being impaired following B.C. Nickelback concert, country festival

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of drivers might say they “never made it as a wise man” after being issued violation tickets and having their cars impounded, leaving a Nickelback concert on Aug. 9.

Thirteen of those drivers now have to “cut it as a poor man” after their vehicles were impounded for 90 days following roadside breath tests.

The B.C. Highway Patrol said they did road checks the August long weekend following Sunfest, a country music festival, and the Nickelback concert, both throughout Lake Cowichan, the next weekend.

The combined road safety efforts of BC Highway Patrol led to 226 tickets and 362 roadside breath demands. Of those breath demands, 277 were Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS), officers said.

“Mandatory Alcohol Screening helps move the check stops more quickly. We don’t need to form grounds for suspicion, we just read the demand, drivers give a breath, and off we go,” Insp. Adam Tallboy, Officer in Charge of Vancouver Island BC Highway Patrol, said.

MAS is an incredibly useful tool for keeping roads safe, and we appreciate the patience of all the law-abiding drivers who gave them.

On the August long weekend, around Lake Cowichan for Sunfest, BC Highway Patrol enforcement included:

220 roadside breath demands (158 MAS) resulting in:

Six 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions (IRP);

Three 3-day IRPs;

Two 24-hour driving prohibitions;

Plus 172 violation tickets.

On Aug. 9, BC Highway Patrol did road checks throughout Lake Cowichan for the Nickelback concert, which resulted in:

142 roadside breath demands (119 MAS) that led to:

13 90-day IRPs;

Four 3-day IRPs;

One 24-hour driving prohibition;

Plus 54 violation tickets.

We want everyone to get home safely after great concerts like these, Tallboy said.

