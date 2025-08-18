Menu

Crime

N.B. man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing police officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2025 1:46 pm
1 min read
An RCMP logo is seen at a news conference in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen at a news conference in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Police in New Brunswick say a 35-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed an officer in the head multiple times.

The RCMP say they were called to a disturbance and assault between two people at a home in Moncton, N.B., in southeastern New Brunswick, on Thursday just before midnight.

Police say they tried to arrest the man but he allegedly resisted and stabbed one of the responding officers in the head several times.

The RCMP did not identify the weapon used in the alleged assault against the officer.

Police say officers used a stun gun on the man, and arrested him.

The officer was taken to hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The man has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of resisting a peace officer, attempted murder, uttering threats and assault.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

