N.B. man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing police officer

Police in New Brunswick say a 35-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed an officer in the head multiple times.

The RCMP say they were called to a disturbance and assault between two people at a home in Moncton, N.B., in southeastern New Brunswick, on Thursday just before midnight.

Police say they tried to arrest the man but he allegedly resisted and stabbed one of the responding officers in the head several times.

The RCMP did not identify the weapon used in the alleged assault against the officer.

Police say officers used a stun gun on the man, and arrested him.

The officer was taken to hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The man has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of resisting a peace officer, attempted murder, uttering threats and assault.