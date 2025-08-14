Menu

Crime

Festival calls for safe return of 100 animal pelts after Fort Gibraltar heist

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 3:47 pm
1 min read
Someone stole a large quantity of furs from Fort Gibraltar, Festival du Voyageur says. View image in full screen
Someone stole a large quantity of furs from Fort Gibraltar, Festival du Voyageur says. Festival du Voyageur / Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A brazen heist at a local historical site Monday night has Festival du Voyageur hoping for the safe return of some unusual stolen goods.

Festival du Voyageur’s executive director, Breanne Lavalle-Heckert, told 680 CJOB someone scaled the fence at Fort Gibraltar after the site closed for the day on Monday and made off with more than 100 animal pelts — furs which make up between 50 to 75 per cent of the fort’s artifacts.

“There’s bears, there’s coyotes, there’s lynx, there’s fox, there’s mink, there’s otter, muskrat, beavers — a huge array of animals,” she said.

“There was (even) a few wolverines … wolves. Quite a few.”

Lavelle-Heckert said it seems like whoever committed the theft was targeting the furs specifically, as the rest of the fort and its artifacts survived the heist unscathed.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was very interesting … it’s the trading post, so there’s a lot of other different historical items in there. There’s a whole wall full of china, and there was literally nothing else damaged in the fort.

“To me, it really says that whoever was coming to do this was very, very explicitly coming to take the furs.”

All of the furs, she said, are marked with the animal’s name in French, as well as the initials F-D-V, or the festival’s iconic toque-and-boots logo.

Winnipeg police say they’re aware of the incident and that the property crimes unit will investigate.

Click to play video: 'Festival du Voyageur sculptures'
Festival du Voyageur sculptures
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

