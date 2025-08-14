Menu

Crime

Woman found dead last August remains unidentified, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 6:53 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police are looking for information about a woman who was found dead last August but still remains unidentified. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are looking for information about a woman who was found dead last August but still remains unidentified. Hersh Singh / Global News
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman found dead a year ago at the Manwin Hotel.

Police said Thursday that they issued a similar public appeal in September of last year, but still haven’t had any success.

The initial investigation determined there was nothing criminal about the woman’s death, but police — who are working alongside cultural advocacy organization Giganawenimaanaanig — are still hoping to return the mystery woman’s remains to her family.

“This is not a criminal investigation,” said Sgt. Ashley Hartle of Winnipeg Police Service. “Rather we’re assisting the chief medical examiner’s office in partnership with community hoping that together we can connect this woman to her loved ones.”

She has been given the name Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe — or “Buffalo Woman” — by the family of Ashlee Shingoose, the victim of a Winnipeg serial killer. Shingoose was also referred to as Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe until her remains were identified this past March.

The woman is described as between the ages of 25-40, around five-feet-seven-inches in height with a slender build, and with shoulder-length dark hair and brown eyes.

Police said she also had a number of identifying features, including two tattoos: the letters “SN” on her right wrist and “SS” on the back of her right hand. She also had no remaining upper teeth at the time of her death and a metal plate with screws attached to her clavicle.

Trending Now

She was last seen wearing black pants with a bright yellow stripe, black running shoes, and a grey hoodie with the word “Bench” on it. She was also carrying a blue/grey Roots-branded suitcase and a tan purse.

If you have any information that could help identify her, you can contact Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250 or WPS-missingpersons@winnipeg.ca

Winnipeg police look to identify mystery woman found dead Aug. 10

 

