Wildfire near Port Alberni now more than 3,400 hectares as smoke blankets region

The out-of-control wildfire burning south of Port Alberni, B.C., has now grown to more than 3,406 hectares in size.

There are 64 firefighting personnel currently battling the Mount Underwood wildfire, along with five helicopters, structure protection crews and a heavy equipment strike team.

The BC Wildfire Service says it is expecting the blaze to grow on its eastern and northeastern flanks, but with rain expected in the forecast, it is hoped it will help firefighters in the fight.

“We certainly don’t expect that this fire is going to reach the city of Port Alberni and certainly anytime soon if it even, if it were to grow continuously,” Sharie Minions, Port Alberni’s mayor, told Global News.

“But I think what this highlights is we all need to continue to be prepared all the time.”

2:11 Fast-growing wildfire forces evacuations, closes roads near Port Alberni

The wildfire has also forced an air quality advisory for the surrounding region as heavy smoke is in the air.

Bamfield, about 90 km west of Port Alberni, remains without power due to the fire and Bamfield Road, between Bamfield and Port Alberni, remains closed.