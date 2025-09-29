Cooler temps to help fight Munro Lake wildfire, most evacuation orders downgraded

Send this page to someone via email

The Munro Lake wildfire, burning near Peachland, remains an estimated 310 hectares in size with no significant growth overnight.

While most of the evacuation orders in place due to the wildfire have been downgraded to an alert, properties in the industrial area of Peachland remain on evacuation order, including the ZipZone Adventure Park at 5875 Brenda Mines Road.

“We have 84 firefighting personnel on site and three helicopters on site and still heavy equipment and structural protection resources set up on the incident there,” Shae Stearner, a wildfire information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service said.

Crews will continue to work on the east flank to mop up the perimeter and extinguish hot spots along the way.

A planned ignition of about 54 hectares was also successful on Sunday.

Stearner said they are still expecting windy conditions; however, they are also expecting more overcast conditions, which will be a welcome situation for firefighters.

The fire was discovered on Sept. 25 and is now being called a low vigorous surface fire with an anticipated slow rate of spread.

However, tinder dry conditions continue in the area and throughout much of the interior.

A brush fire in Kamloops along West Victoria Road on Sunday caused quite the fright for people who live nearby. Fortunately, it was quickly extinguished by Kamloops Fire and Rescue Services.

“There is still the potential out there,” Stearner added.

“We are getting into more fall-like temperatures, and further out it can be a bit harder to predict, but it is something to keep an eye on.”