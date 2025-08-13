Menu

Crime

Calgary man, 68, charged with 3 counts of voyeurism after investigation

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 13, 2025 6:33 pm
1 min read
Calgary police have charged a 68-year-old Calgary man with 3 counts of voyeurism after he allegedly took hundreds of intimate photos and videos of women without their consent.
Calgary police have charged a 68-year-old Calgary man with 3 counts of voyeurism after he allegedly took hundreds of intimate photos and videos of women without their consent. Courtesy: Victory Churches International
Calgary police said a Calgary man, who is believed to have intentionally taken intimate video and photos of women staying at his residence without their consent, has been charged with three counts of voyeurism.

Police began investigating in November 2024, after they were notified that some of the intimate photos and videos had been found on the homeowner’s electronic tablet.

On March 4, 2025, police executed a search warrant at the man’s residence, located in the 100 block of Westwood Drive southwest, where multiple electronic devices were seized that contained 1,500 photos and 19 videos of an intimate nature.

Investigators believe there were at least three victims and the photos were taken between 2015 and 2025 when the man provided short-term lodging to the women who me met through his position at a local church.

Police believe the man used multiple devices to record the women, without their knowledge, while they were staying with him.

Calgary police say 68-year-old Brade Dewar has been charged with 3 counts of voyeurism after hundreds of intimate photos and videos of women, taken without their consent, were allegedly found on his electronic tablet and other devices.
Calgary police say 68-year-old Brade Dewar has been charged with 3 counts of voyeurism after hundreds of intimate photos and videos of women, taken without their consent, were allegedly found on his electronic tablet and other devices. Courtesy: Victory Churches International

As a result, 68-year-old Brad Dewar of Calgary has been charged with three counts of voyeurism.

He will appear in court next on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.

Police are also asking anyone who may have information of interest to investigators to please give them a call at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.crimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

