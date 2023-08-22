Menu

Crime

Calgary man charged with voyeurism after Plato’s Closet changeroom incident

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 3:59 pm
A police vehicle is shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A Calgary man was charged with voyeurism after an incident in a change room at Plato's Closet in the city's northwest.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A Calgary man was charged with voyeurism after an incident in a change room at Plato's Closet in the city's northwest.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. TPH
A Calgary man was charged with voyeurism after an incident in a changeroom at Plato’s Closet in the city’s northwest.

According to the Calgary Police Service, a woman was shopping at the store at 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 4. The store is located at 4625 Varsity Drive N.W.

Police said after the woman entered a fitting room, a man walked up to the area with a cellphone sitting on top of his right shoe and placed his right foot underneath the door.

Officers said the woman immediately noticed the phone, and the man retracted his foot and exited the store immediately after.

The woman and Plato’s Closet staff immediately reported the incident, CPS said.

Police said they have charged Logan Donovan Moore, 32, with one count of voyeurism in relation to the incident. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.

PoliceCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSVoyeurismPlato's Closet
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

