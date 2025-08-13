Multiple local states of emergency issued as wildfire near Port Alberni grows

The Mount Underwood wildfire burning south of Port Alberni is now more than 2,000 hectares in size.
The City of Port Alberni, the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and the Tseshaht First Nation have all issued local states of emergency due to the growing blaze.
Port Alberni’s Cameron Heights neighbourhood is under evacuation alert and residents in that area must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.
An evacuation order that covers a large but sparsely populated rural area is also in effect.
The China Creek Campground and the marina was ordered to be evacuated on Monday.
Port Alberni resident Rick Semchuk told Global News that he visited the waterfront to take some photographs on Monday and returned to evacuation orders.
“By the time I got back, the marina crew was already driving around in their golf carts, telling everyone to get out,” he said. “We got out in about fifteen minutes.”
The road between Port Alberni and Bamfield remains closed due to the fire.
More than 500 BC Hydro customers in Bamfield and the surrounding First Nations villages also remain without power.
”I said to someone earlier today, I personally can’t look out a window without seeing the plumes of smoke and I think many people are in that same situation,” Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions said.
“And I know that that comes with extreme discomfort.”
