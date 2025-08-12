Temperature records tumble as heat bakes southwest B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The weather roasting parts of British Columbia was hot enough to break nine temperature records on Monday.

Heat warnings remained in effect for much of southwest B.C. on Tuesday, including the Lower Mainland, eastern Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast and Sea-to-Sky regions, Fraser Canyon, Thompson and South Okanagan.

Monday’s B.C. hotspot was in Pemberton, where the mercury topped out at 37.4 C, breaking a 48-year-old record.

Vancouver Island, Victoria, Nanaimo, Campbell River and Duncan all also saw records topple.

Forty-eight-year-old records also fell in the Lower Mainland, with temperatures of 32.2 C measured in White Rock and 35.8 C recorded in Abbotsford.

With hot temperatures expected to persist until mid-week, WorkSafeBC is reminding employers that they are required to ensure both indoor and outdoor workers are protected from heat-related illness.

“Heat stress is a risk in the workplace, be that outdoor workplaces or indoor workplaces, just like any other occupational health and safety risk,” said Susana Prpic, WorkSafeBC senior manager of prevention services.

“So really we need to communicate it, we need to discuss it at the start of each shift each day, so that all workers are comfortable, if they don’t feel good, if there is an increase in the temperature … that they know what to do, notify their supervisor, their first aid attendant right away.”

Advocates for the region’s homeless are also raising concerns about the effects of the hot weather.

Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside is considered an “urban heat island,” meaning it can get hotter than the surrounding area during a heat wave due to its high density and lack of shade and green spaces.

Outreach workers with the Union Gospel Mission have been out walking in the community, directing people to community centres and other cooling resources.

“We’re giving out hundreds of glasses of water, juice, food, sunscreen, hats, all that kind of stuff to help prevent people, or at least try to mitigate some of the damage that people may be experiencing, and also letting them know about the services we offer,” said UGM spokesperson Nick Wells.

“Our Cornerstone drop-in area is open for extended hours during these hot weather events.”

The worst of the heat is expected to peak Tuesday evening, with more moderate temperatures forecast for Wednesday.