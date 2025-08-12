Menu

Traffic

Driver injured after failing to yield to West Coast Express train at Port Moody crossing

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 12, 2025 2:12 pm
1 min read
The third West Coast Express train was delayed for about an hour on Tuesday morning after it hit a truck at a Port Moody rail crossing. View image in full screen
The third West Coast Express train was delayed for about an hour on Tuesday morning after it hit a truck at a Port Moody rail crossing. Port Moody Police Department
West Coast Express’ number three train was delayed on Tuesday morning after it struck a pickup truck near Reed Point Marina in Port Moody.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was being treated by firefighters when police officers arrived on the scene, said Const. Sam Zacharias, media relations officer for the Port Moody Police Department.

“He sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries,” he said.

The train was stopped for about an hour while first responders were on the scene.

“We’re actually assisting CP (Canadian Pacific Railway) police now as it’s their jurisdiction,” Zacharias added.

He said the initial investigation suggests that the driver failed to yield to the train barriers and lights at the crossing.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor, Zacharias said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

