Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec provincial police add two murder suspects to most wanted criminals list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2025 11:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec mob takedown: 11 suspects arrested, including alleged mafia leaders'
Quebec mob takedown: 11 suspects arrested, including alleged mafia leaders
Related: Quebec mob takedown: 11 suspects arrested, including alleged mafia leaders – Jun 12, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two men suspected of murder are the latest fugitives added to the Quebec provincial police’s most wanted list.

Police say they have been actively searching for Pierry Philogène et Gianpietro Tiberio since a June 12 operation targeting organized crime.

Philogène, 38, is wanted for premeditated murder in connection with the 2021 death of Charles-Olivier Boucher Savard in Montreal.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Tiberio, 52, is suspected of involvement in the murder of Domenico Facchini and the attempted murder of Vito D’Orazio at a cafe in Montreal in 2012.

Anyone with information on the men are asked to call the provincial police criminal information line or visit fugitifsquebec.com to provide a confidential tip.

Trending Now

Police arrested nearly a dozen people alleged to be important members of Montreal’s Mafia and other gangs during the June 12 operation, including Leonardo Rizzuto, the son of the late crime boss Vito Rizzuto.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices