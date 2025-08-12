An Air Canada strike would be ‘devastating’ for tourism: industry group

Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada and the union representing its flight attendants are approaching crucial deadlines this week as a group representing the tourism industry warns a strike would be “devastating.”

More than 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants are poised for a potential strike that could occur as soon as this week.

The cooling-off period ends this Friday, setting the stage for a potential strike. For flight attendants to walk off the job or Air Canada to put in a work stoppage at midnight on Friday, a 72-hour strike or lockout notice would have to be given by midnight on Tuesday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees’ (CUPE) Air Canada component said over 99 per cent of Air Canada flight attendants voted to strike, adding that the vote result reflects its members’ “deep frustration” after months of stalled negotiations toward a new contract.

The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) is warning that a strike or lockout during peak travel in August and into the Labour Day long weekend could significantly impact Canada’s tourism economy.

“The potential for widespread travel disruption, exacerbated by existing labour shortages and rising travel costs, would have a devastating impact on tourism businesses and the livelihoods they support across Canada,” TIAC said in a statement.

The group urged both sides to “reach a resolution that safeguards our industry’s momentum and Canada’s reputation as a world-class destination.”

However, it added that if the two sides are unable to reach a settlement, the federal government should “step in to avoid massive disruption and protect the travelling public and our industry writ large.”

On Monday, Air Canada flight attendants held a “day of action” outside some of Canada’s major airports.

Dozens of flight attendants for both mainline Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge stood outside Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Vancouver International Airport and Calgary International Airport for about an hour starting at 1 p.m. eastern.

When can the union strike?

The cooling-off period between CUPE and Air Canada began on July 26, with the strike vote commencing two days later. During this period, the labour minister can appoint a mediator to continue to assist the parties in reaching an agreement.

However, a union can choose to strike or an employer can choose to lock employees out if certain conditions are met. A strike vote needs to be taken and both parties need to give 72 hours’ notice before either a strike or a lockout.

Now with a strike mandate in hand, the union could be in a legal strike position as soon as Aug. 16 at 12:01 a.m. eastern, CUPE said in its statement.

A spokesperson for the union told Global News that “the goal is not to go on strike” and that union negotiators will be back at the table with Air Canada starting Aug. 15.

What are some sticking points?

The union said flight attendants at Air Canada are often expected to perform “unpaid labour,” adding that there is a gendered element to this system since the majority of flight attendants are women.

Air Canada flight attendants are not paid for duties they perform before and after flights, including critical safety checks, boarding and deplaning procedures, assisting passengers with special needs and preparing the cabin, the union said.

“This practice persists because flight attendants’ compensation is based on ‘block time’ (takeoff to landing), not from when the employee begins work. Unlike most workers, flight attendants are not paid when they report for duty, even though they are expected to be in uniform, on-site, and performing job-related duties, including critical safety-related duties mandated by Transport Canada,” the union said in a statement.

Air Canada said time spent on onboarding and performing other on-ground tasks is covered under the current collective bargaining agreement, which covers ‘Duty Period.’

This begins one hour before flight departures and ends 15 minutes after flight arrival.

“If the employee is requested to be on duty outside of these times or to perform service to passengers on the ground, the collective agreement provides for additional compensation,” Air Canada said in a statement.

Every month, cabin crew at Air Canada are guaranteed a minimum pay ranging between 65 and 80 credit hours, whether they work these hours or not, Air Canada said.

An Air Canada Rouge flight attendant is guaranteed a minimum of 75 to 80 credit hours per month, it added. CUPE also says its members have been earning “poverty wages” as cabin crew at Air Canada, arguing their wages have grown 10 per cent since the year 2000 and have not kept up with inflation.

“A full-time worker earning federal minimum wage earns approximately $36,000/year; due to their low hourly rates and the volume of mandatory unpaid work, a full-time entry-level Air Canada flight attendant earns less than minimum wage — just $27,000/year before taxes,” the union said in a statement.

The hourly pay is $41.39 for a Rouge flight attendant with five years of service, $63.07 for a mainline flight attendant with 10 years of service, and up to $87.01 for a service director, Air Canada said.