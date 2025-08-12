Alleged drug trafficker among 2 Ontario men charged with murder of 25-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in Dundas, Ont., last month.

On July 27, officers responded to Governor’s Road for reports of gunshots. They found Zachary Shuman unresponsive and despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene.

Det. Sgt. Sara Beck told reporters in an update on Tuesday that Shuman had arrived at a Metro to meet up with two people in a blue Ford Edge. He followed them in his grey Dodge Ram to another nearby parking lot when a disturbance broke out.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Sunday, a 30-year-old man from Dundas, Ont., was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The following day, a 27-year-old man from Kitchener, Ont., was arrested and is also facing a second-degree murder charge. The pair appeared in court and remain in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Beck did not elaborate on which man police believe was the shooter. She did note that the victim and the accused knew each other for a number of years.

The 27-year-old man was allegedly “known in Hamilton as a drug trafficker,” Beck said.

However, she said it is unclear for the reason of their meetup, which was planned, but that police believe drugs is part of the overall involvement.

No weapon has been recovered and Beck said police are not seeking any more suspects.