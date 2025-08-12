Menu

Crime

Alleged drug trafficker among 2 Ontario men charged with murder of 25-year-old man

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 12, 2025 11:07 am
1 min read
25-year-old man dead after fatal shooting in Hamilton
WATCH: As Catherine McDonald reports, Hamilton police are investigating after a man was fatally shot near Dundas and Main Street. The suspect was seen fleeing in a blue Ford Edge – Jul 28, 2025
Hamilton police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in Dundas, Ont., last month.

On July 27, officers responded to Governor’s Road for reports of gunshots. They found Zachary Shuman unresponsive and despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene.

Det. Sgt. Sara Beck told reporters in an update on Tuesday that Shuman had arrived at a Metro to meet up with two people in a blue Ford Edge. He followed them in his grey Dodge Ram to another nearby parking lot when a disturbance broke out.

Get breaking National news

On Sunday, a 30-year-old man from Dundas, Ont., was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The following day, a 27-year-old man from Kitchener, Ont., was arrested and is also facing a second-degree murder charge. The pair appeared in court and remain in custody.

Beck did not elaborate on which man police believe was the shooter. She did note that the victim and the accused knew each other for a number of years.

The 27-year-old man was allegedly “known in Hamilton as a drug trafficker,” Beck said.

However, she said it is unclear for the reason of their meetup, which was planned, but that police believe drugs is part of the overall involvement.

No weapon has been recovered and Beck said police are not seeking any more suspects.

